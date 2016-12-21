Reddit Users Share Their Unexplained Encounters With Angels, Some of Them Life-Saving

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The Christmas spirit is definitely in the air, with people talking about things associated with the Christian holiday — angels, for instance.

At the Reddit social media site, several users have shared their alleged encounters with angels, with some claiming that they are still alive today because of them.

The Daily Mail took screenshots of the testimonies about angels written by Reddit users.

Some of the netizens at the website expressed belief that guardian angels prevented what could have been tragic incidents in their lives.

Others said they had been sceptical of anything supernatural, but this changed when they had their encounters with angels.

Many said they had encounters with angels during their younger days and that they did not immediately recognise them.

A Reddit user with the name WhatsCreonEatsNuts said he saw an angel when he was still 11 years old. From the window of his room, he saw in the middle of the night "a very big tall figure wearing long robes looking over our house."

He said "the light was radiating from him."

When he told the story to his parents the next morning, they readily believed him. "The experience has definitely changed my life. I can't imagine anything that could beat that angel in a fight," he wrote.

One woman who called herself E-3 Ragallunfurkd '3' said she saw her guardian angel and described him as "portly" and wearing business attire—not the way she had expected an angel to look like.

As a disclaimer, the woman said she is "not traditionally religious."

She wrote that when she was seven years old, she and her family went on a visit to Atlanta, Georgia. In the hotel, she got separated from her parents when she boarded an elevator alone. She said she panicked as the elevator closed its door and rose.

"I pressed all possible buttons because, in my panic, I forgot which button was the lobby. I went to the pool floor, just under the lobby, and a suited, chubby man with a briefcase and bald head walked in with a warm smile. I stopped crying when I saw him.

"He pressed the button for the lobby. None of the dozens of other buttons I had pressed were lit up any longer. I just stared at the buttons until we hit the lobby. I ran out, snot flying, and I told my waiting mother that a man helped me and pointed back at the elevator. There was no one in it. No one came out with me, my mother said. The elevator then ascended, allegedly no one inside," she wrote.

Some Reddit users told about the angels who saved their lives and then disappeared before they could thank them. One of them who calls himself brasilkid16 recalled that when he was 10 years old, he was swimming at sea one day when the current suddenly became strong and he was already far away from shore.

"I started drifting out further and further, unable to breathe, swallowing water, etc. All of a sudden, this guy runs into the water, picks me up, and before I know it, were on the shore. I cough up a lot of the water I had swallowed, and as I turned to thank him, he was just... gone," he wrote.