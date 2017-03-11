Red Dead Redemption 2 rumors, update: title tipped to have PC release; voice over actor Ethan Korver in minor role

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

There has certainly been strong demand for a PC version of the highly anticipated game "Red Dead Redemption 2" and rumor has it that PC gamers are going to have their wishes answered.

The second installment of the hugely popular Rockstar game is all set to roll out to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles later in the year but so far, the game studio has stayed quiet on a PC release, despite fans piling on the pressure with a petition.

A recent sighting on the Denuvo database has gotten PC gamers excited that the title may indeed be coming their way too.

The database, which prevents games being illegally pirated by protecting the digital rights of PC titles, got leaked back in February and some of the information leaked reportedly detailed Rockstar's plans to use the service in the future.

That got fans speculating over on Reddit that Rockstar's use of the service had to be in connection to "Red Dead Redemption 2".

Advertisement

Rockstar has not directly addressed the Denuvo sighting though and The Express speculates that Rockstar's decision to release the game to PC will be contingent on Red Dead Online, particularly if it doesn't perform well financially.

Fans of "Red Dead Redemption" have been pushing for a PC port, with a petition on Change.org surpassing 50,000 signatures so far.

Rockstar actually brought out a PC port for GTA 5 two years after the game's original release so it's possible that the studio may actually do the same thing with the "Red Dead Redemption sequel in order to get the title into as many hands as possible.

In other news, video game voice actor Ethan Korver has been confirmed to play a small role in the sequel after a credit to him was seen on IMDb.

Korver appeared a little surprised by the credit on IMDb when he used his Twitter page to clarify the sighting. "I'm actually a cowboy in the game but supposedly be uncredited for it."

He added, "I don't know who gave me credit for the main cast on IMDB My character is a background character not a main cast member."

Korver has previously provided his voice for characters in other popular titles like "Just Cause 2," "Just Cause 3," "Infinite Warfare," and "Far Cry 4."