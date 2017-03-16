Red Dead Redemption 2 release date rumors: Eagle-eyed fans dig up some evidence the game will be a prequel

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Rockstar has been tightlipped on whether the second installment of Red Dead Redemption is to be a prequel or not but now fans think they have uncovered some proof that it is.

The studio confirmed last October that a second installment would be following on from the hugely popular original "Red Dead Redemption" but apart from that, it has said very little about it.

Dedicated fans have certainly been doing their homework to dig up what they can about "Red Dead Redemption 2" and that includes searching around the likes of LinkedIn and Twitter to scrutinize the profiles and updates of those involved in its creation.

Recently eagle-eyed fans spotted some details around video game voice actor Ethan Korver getting a small role in the sequel after a credit to him was spotted on IMDb.

The update even seemed to take Korver by surprise as he shared on Twitter: "I'm actually a cowboy in the game but supposedly be uncredited for it."

He added, "I don't know who gave me credit for the main cast on IMDB My character is a background character not a main cast member."

And it appears that the hard work of fans has once again paid off as reports claim that a voice actor for the game updated his resume on one of his professional pages to reference work that he did for "Red Dead Redemption 2".

The updated resume apparently references some work he did for the character Dutch, who died at the end of the first installment.

So it begs the question: why would any work need to be done on a character that was killed off in the first installment of the game?

The obvious answer to that is that it would make perfect sense if the game is going back in time to be a prequel that sets the stage and the context for the original installment.

That's all just speculation for now and Rockstar hasn't made any official comment on it either way, but it's likely there will be some more details on the upcoming title at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017, taking place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 13 to 15, as the parent company of Rockster, Take-Two Interactive, is set to make an appearance at the event.