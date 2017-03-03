Red Dead Redemption 2 release date news: RDR2 releasing as a Farm Simulator with protagonist as Sheriff? More details expected at E3
While fans are eagerly waiting for more details about Rockstar's highly-anticipated western shooter sequel "Red Dead Redemption 2," various plot ideas and speculations are causing the internet to go in an uproar.
Earlier reports said Take-Two Interactive was listed as one of the companies participating in this year's coming E3 expo. While there, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick might divulge some much-wanted information regarding the wild west-themed video game.
While Take-Two and Rockstar aren't saying much with regards to RDR2's details, Zelnick said they are pretty excited for it, and will have Rockstar talk about it pretty soon. Perhaps, the gaming public will get the information they so crave for, and hopefully a lot more.
So far, what we have are speculations about the game, coming from different sources.
One such speculation is that RDR2 might turn into a farming simulator of sorts. RDR2.com noted that towards the end of the original "Red Dead Redemption," game protagonist John Marston goes home and starts to do other work: farm work. Players will remember taming horses, herding cattle, driving away crows, and catching up with John Marston's son, Jack.
Of course this theory throws fans into a rage, with some of them saying they will cancel their pre-order if indeed the game will turn into a farm sim of sorts. If the game will steer away from shooting and steer towards plowing, then some won't like it. Still, some say they will get the game.
Another speculation revolves around a different timeline. According to WhatCulture, RDR2 might take place in 1889, with the game's story revolving around the Blackwater Massacre. Here, Marston is probably 26 years old, and could be a villain (or at least his former acquaintances are).
Another plot theory is that the game could take place in different timelines, and several characters from "Red Dead Revolver" could have a cameo role in the game. Another is that players might assume the role of a lawman: either a marshall or a sheriff. Whatever the case, the game is going to be set in the Wild West, and there's going to be a lot of shooting.
These are but theories, so fans better take it with a grain of salt. Stay tuned for more updates.
