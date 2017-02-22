Red Dead Redemption 2 Release Date News: Game Ported To PC, Details At E3 2017, Maybe Released Soon
Fans waiting for Rockstar Games' sequel to "Red Dead Redemption" might have some good news coming real soon.
While "Red Dead Redemption 2" was confirmed for the PS4 and the Xbox One, fans and hopefuls on the PC might have thought they are going to lose another great title. A recent leak on the internet, however, might give PC owners some hope that the game will be ported to PC.
According to RDR2.com, a recent database leak from Denuvo, one of the biggest Data Rights Management (DRM) companies, allowed the public to see through a list of developers using its services, and it appears that Rockstar is one of them.
GameRant notes that while fans are speculating that the listing might mean RDR2 will be ported to the PC, it's also possible that it would be for "Grand Theft Auto 5." Still, Denuvo is only for PC, and if Rockstar will work with it, it would simply mean there's a game coming to the PC. So far it's not confirmed yet, but many fans hope it would be RDR2.
One thing that's worth noting about the matter, though, is that both GTA5 and GTA Online have been successful, and Rockstar might apply their winning formulas to RDR2. This means it would have both the PC greatness of GTA5 and the online features of GTA Online.
Details Coming Soon
While Rockstar and Take-Two Interactive aren't taking much about the game in particular, Take-Two boss Strauss Zelnick promised that more details about it - and an "online offering" – are coming soon.
Zelnick says Take Two and Rockstar are both excited. "Not just Red Dead Redemption," he told Express UK, "but also the online offering to come."
Perhaps the information may come sooner or later. One thing that's sure, though, is that it will come, probably at E3 2017. Take Two is listed as one of the companies participating in this year's E3, and fans might hear more about RDR2 there.
"Red Dead Redemption 2" is coming at an unspecified date between October 2017 and September 2018, reports PlayStation Universe.
