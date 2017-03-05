'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Cast News: Lisa Vanderpump Opens Dog Rescue Center
"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star and philanthropist Lisa Vanderpump, together with her husband Ken Todd, have recently opened a dog rescue center in Beverly Grove, Los Angeles, California. However, it's not just an ordinary rescue center. It offers a whole lot more.
In an interview with NBC Los Angeles, Vanderpump told reporter Michelle Valles,"It's not like a conventional dog shelter, but we wanted to make it somewhere where people really want to hang out and spend time here."
Other services that the center offers include grooming and pampering, which they refer to as getting "Vanderpuffed," along with boarding and veterinary services. It also sells a wide variety of pet supplies, and has its own dog cafe.
With the one-of-a-kind rescue center and their Vanderpump Dog Foundation, which has gained international awareness as they continually fight to end the abuse and maltreatment of dogs in China and in Southern California, the celebrity couple aims to provide a better world for dogs. "All the stuff you can buy here is supporting the foundation," Vanderpump told Valles.
Being dog lovers themselves, even having eight of their own, the couple is using their celebrity status to save the lives of these four-legged creatures. Her husband, Todd, also told Valles, "What is celebrity ... if you can't put it to good use? What is the point of being a celebrity?"
Visitors won't have a hard time looking for the center as it sports a bright pink exterior. The interior also makes it look like a palace for dogs. Vanderpump recently posted about her new project on her Instagram account, saying "From grooming to retail & adoption, The @VanderpumpDogs Rescue Center will be a sexy little place for all things doggy!"
Back in 2016, Vanderpump spoke in front of the congress and media in an appeal to put an end to the Yulin Dog Meat Festival in China. "As a country, we are judged by our actions and our beliefs. If we turn our heads and do nothing, we are condoning that this Festival continues," she said in her speech, as reported by Daily Mail.
-
'The Shack' Star Sam Worthington Shares His Faith Journey, Says He Came To God 'By Choice'
Some people are fortunate enough to have grown up with a good Christian background, but "The Shack" star Sam Worthington said he actually came to his faith very late in life.
-
Christian Actress Jennifer Garner Backs President Trump, Slams Hollywood Friends For Refusing To 'Engage' With Him
Not a few Hollywood stars have turned their backs on President Donald Trump because they don't agree with his policies. During Sunday's 89th Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, some even made Trump the butt of their jokes.
- 3 Amazing Lessons We Can Learn From The Shortest Verse There Is: John 11:35
- 'The Shack' Star Sam Worthington Shares His Faith Journey, Says He Came To God 'By Choice'
- Shocking Rise In Religious Persecution Of Christians Unveiled In China Aid Annual Report
- 10 Great Pictures Of The Holy Land
- Franklin Graham On Gay Movie Scenes: 'Say No To Disney'
- 7 Things That Happen At Every Christian Conference Seminar
- 4 Reasons To Believe That A Life Lived For God Is Never Pointless
- MP 'Not Embarrassed' By Ash Wednesday Display Of Her Christian Faith On TV
- 'The Shack' Star Octavia Spencer Defends Film From Critics, Says It 'Dispenses With Conventional Images Of God'
- ISIS Militants Drilled Bullet Hole In Bible To 'Desecrate Symbol Of Christianity'
- Why No Justice Yet For Murdered Pakistani Christian Shahbaz Bhatti?
- Shocking Rise In Religious Persecution Of Christians Unveiled In China Aid Annual Report
- US Seeks End To UN Rights Council's 'Obsession' With Israel
- Jesus Image Miraculously Survives ISIS Destruction Of Orthodox Church In Mosul
- ISIS' Destruction Of Jonah's Tomb Leads To Discovery Of Biblical King's Ancient Palace