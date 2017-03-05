'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Cast News: Lisa Vanderpump Opens Dog Rescue Center

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star and philanthropist Lisa Vanderpump, together with her husband Ken Todd, have recently opened a dog rescue center in Beverly Grove, Los Angeles, California. However, it's not just an ordinary rescue center. It offers a whole lot more.

In an interview with NBC Los Angeles, Vanderpump told reporter Michelle Valles,"It's not like a conventional dog shelter, but we wanted to make it somewhere where people really want to hang out and spend time here."

Other services that the center offers include grooming and pampering, which they refer to as getting "Vanderpuffed," along with boarding and veterinary services. It also sells a wide variety of pet supplies, and has its own dog cafe.

With the one-of-a-kind rescue center and their Vanderpump Dog Foundation, which has gained international awareness as they continually fight to end the abuse and maltreatment of dogs in China and in Southern California, the celebrity couple aims to provide a better world for dogs. "All the stuff you can buy here is supporting the foundation," Vanderpump told Valles.

Being dog lovers themselves, even having eight of their own, the couple is using their celebrity status to save the lives of these four-legged creatures. Her husband, Todd, also told Valles, "What is celebrity ... if you can't put it to good use? What is the point of being a celebrity?"

Visitors won't have a hard time looking for the center as it sports a bright pink exterior. The interior also makes it look like a palace for dogs. Vanderpump recently posted about her new project on her Instagram account, saying "From grooming to retail & adoption, The @VanderpumpDogs Rescue Center will be a sexy little place for all things doggy!"