Ravi Zacharias Asks Christians to Keep on Praying for Muslim-Turned-Christian Apologist Nabeel Qureshi Who's Still Fighting Cancer

Christian apologist Dr. Ravi Zacharias (left) visits his friend and colleague Nabeel Qureshi at his Houston, Texas residence. (Facebook/Nabeel Qureshi)

Renowned Christian apologist Dr. Ravi Zacharias is asking Christians to pray for his dear friend and fellow Christian apologist Nabeel Qureshi who continues to wage a valiant fight against cancer.

In his blog, Zacharias said he recently visited Qureshi in his Houston, Texas residence and was delighted to see a "man of immense courage" who has kept his focus on God, fully convinced that no matter what happens, God is in charge of his situation, The Gospel Herald reported.

Zacharias added that Qureshi's "smile, his conversation, and his discipline" all show his deep commitment to Jesus Christ.

"His mind is stayed on our Lord. Nothing wavering—as sure as ever that he is in the hands of His Savior, come what may," he said.

Zacharias urged members of the Christian community to also include Qureshi's family in their prayers.

"Please continue to pray for them," he wrote. "We love you, Nabeel, and stand with you all the way. Stay strong. Will come by and visit again, friend."

Qureshi is a Pakistani American who converted from Islam to Christianity. He joined the Ravi Zacharias International Ministries (RZIM) as a speaker a few years ago and fondly calls Zacharias his "uncle."

However, Qureshi has given up most of his speaking engagements since he was diagnosed with advanced stomach cancer in August 2016. The following month, he confirmed that his condition had worsened, stating in a video update that his cancer had reached stage four, with doctors telling him that he only had a 4 percent chance of surviving five more years, The Christian Post reported.

Last November, he came out to personally attest to the miraculous healing power of Jesus. After four rounds of chemotherapy, he posted a video update on his Facebook page, saying he had made "remarkable" progress in his battle against cancer.

Qureshi said the cancerous lymph nodes near his stomach no longer pose problems although there is still one lymph node away from his stomach that is still considered "actively cancerous." But even that lymph node has decreased in size and glucose uptake.

"To make a long story short, some things have been totally healed and the rest has been partially healed," Qureshi explained. "There is no new tumor."

Qureshi underwent his eighth chemotherapy session last week.