Quantico Season 2 Spoilers: Alex Reveals Terrorist's Identity, Recruits Get Caught?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Alex will reveal a traitor in the next episode of "Quantico."

According to a synopsis released on TV Guide, in "Quantico" Season 2, Episode 13, titled "EPICSHELTER," the recruits will be facing some sort of predicament; an investigation will be held in response to a tragic event at the Farm, and Alex Parrish (Priyanka Chopra) will be revealing who the traitor in the CIA is.

The previous episode, "Fallenoracle," gave us the backdrop for the upcoming episode. There we followed the recruits as they attempted and managed to infiltrate the NSA in an effort to erase their records. In episode 13, they might end up getting exposed, and will learn to respond to it the hard way.

Episode 12 also showed us Alex and Owen Hall (Blair Underwood) attempting to catch Lydia Bates (Tracy Ifeachor) after discovering that there was a traitor – the terrorist – within the CIA. They stumbled upon a warehouse room that was covered with photos of everyone from the Farm, and computers tracing everyone.

Owen said the set-up inside the room appears too low-level for Lydia, but they were unable to investigate further because of a gas leak. They manage to escape before the building exploded, but Alex noticed an unknown figure coming in before it did. Could this be the traitor mentioned in the synopsis?

Advertisement

Quantico Executive Producer Josh Safran spoke to Entertainment Weekly and explained some details that fans have to watch out for.

First, Safran noted that the next episode will primarily be "in the future." Viewers will still see the Farm, but most of the events will transpire in the crisis timeline.

Next, he said all questions related to the warehouse room Alex and Owen stumbled upon will be answered in the premiere of Season 2, but some detail will be explained in the upcoming episode. This episode will pretty much wrap up everything for the season.

He said viewers should watch out for the last two words of the episode because they're "very important."

For those wondering if Dayana (Pearl Thusi) is indeed the mastermind, Safran said in another interview that all signs point to "yes." Fans will have to wait for the next episode to see what she is doing.

"Quantico" season 2 episode 13 "EPICSHELTER" airs on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 on ABC.