Ciara Shows Her 2-Year-Old Son Future — Her 'Gift From God' — Saying Grace and Thanking God

The boy singer Ciara considers her "gift from God" is now learning how to say thank you to God.

In a recent video she posted on Instagram, the newly married wife of Seattle Seahawks' quarterback Russell Wilson shows her two-year-old son Future Zahir Wilburn saying grace in a prayer to God before they eat a meal together.

Future is Ciara's son to her ex-fiancé rapper Nayvadius "Future" Wilburn.

The video begins with Ciara joining her son in the first part of the prayer. "God is great, God is good, Lord we thank you for our food," they say together.

Then the young Future, on his own, says, "God is great. Lord we thank you for our food. By His hands we all are fed. Give us Lord our daily bread. Amen."

Ciara marked the new "milestone" in her son's life even as she prepares for the birth of her first child with Wilson.

In the caption she wrote for the video, Ciara says she was a proud mother who wanted to share the moment with her 14 million fans.

"GRACE. So proud of my baby! He can say it on his own now," she wrote. "I had to share! Have a great day everyone, and thank God for His GRACE."

Last year, the singer-songwriter shared an Instagram video showing her son singing the "Jesus Loves Me" hymn by William Batchelder Bradbury.

In the video, Future is seen strumming on a toy guitar while singing his ABC's before Ciara prompts him to change his song.

"What about the Jesus song," she asked.

The young Future then begins singing the "Jesus Loves Me" hymn.

In 2015, Ciara told People magazine that she started teaching her son to praise Jesus as early as one year old.

"The other day we were saying, 'Thank you, Jesus' and I would say, 'Say, thank you!' and he would say, 'Tank you!' I'd say, 'Je-sus' and he'd say, 'Yee-yus,'" she said. "It is so sweet!"

In a previous interview with Power 105.1 FM's syndicated radio show "The Breakfast Club," Ciara described her son as a gift from God.

"Honestly, I feel like everything in life happens for a reason. And my son has been the greatest gift that God has given me in my life and been the most game-changing thing that's happened to my life, in a necessary way," she said.