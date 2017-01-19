Protestant Reformer Martin Luther To Appear On Vatican Stamp

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Martin Luther was one of the greatest of the Reformers.

One of the most famous faces in the history of the Protestant movement is to appear on a Roman Catholic stamp.

Martin Luther is being commemorated in a variety of ways in 2017, 500 years since his 95 theses effectively began the Reformation which separated Protestants and Catholics.

Now, the Vatican – which is a state in its own right – is set to offer stamps which bear the image of the German Reformer. Lifesitenews, a Catholic website, claims that the stamp will be issued some time this year.

The move is surprising because although Luther began his ministry as a Roman Catholic priest, he was excommunicated by the Pope in 1521.

The way different Churches are marking the beginning of the Reformation is being keenly observed. Pope Francis was criticised by some conservative Roman Catholics for his joint events with Lutherans in Sweden.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Archbishops of Canterbury and York have issued a statement on behalf of the Church of England which highlights both the positives and negatives of the schism in the western Church.

Stamps issued by the Vatican often commemorate major events in Catholic history, but they have also featured other historic occasions, such as the fall of the Berlin Wall.