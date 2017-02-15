'Progressive' U.S. Church Hosting 'The Vagina Monologues': Seeing 'Women's Bodies Without Shame'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Eve Ensler (centre) and cast celebrate the 10th anniversary of Vagina Monologues in 2008. Reuters

Just one word from the title of this play could be enough to repel some Christians.

And yet a church in the United States has announced that it will be hosting a presentation of the controversial, sexually explicit spoken-word production of "The Vagina Monologues" on Feb. 24, The Blaze reported.

Why would a church do that?

Rev. Paulo G. Franca, the minister of Plymouth Congregational Church of the United Church of Christ in Plymouth, New Hampshire, acknowledged that some Christians will likely view "The Vagina Monologues" at a church as inappropriate.

However, Franca said he expects the play to be viewed in the context of talking about "women's bodies without shame."

He said the church is joining with the community to discuss "wider issues that people are facing in the world," including violence against women.

Plymouth Congregational Church is known as the "oldest active Christian community in the heart of Plymouth." It describes itself as a "progressive and emerging church of children, youth and elders, families and singles, straight, gay and transgender, life-long Christians, interfaith couples, seekers and doubters."

The church website has even come up with advertisements inviting the public to see its "must-see production of Eve Ensler's award-winning play 'The Vagina Monologues.'"

It adds: "Your donation of $10 will support Voices Against Violence's and our church's commitment to stand up for girls and women survivors of violence."

"The Vagina Monologues" is an episodic play written by Ensler which began in 1996 at the Off-Broadway Westside Theatre in New York City.

The play consists of monologues read by women. Initially, Ensler performed every monologue herself.

Each one of the monologues deals with a particular aspect of a woman's experience, tackling such issues as "sex, love, rape, menstruation, female genital mutilation, masturbation, birth, orgasm, the various common names for the vagina, or simply as a physical aspect of the body," according to Wikipedia.

"A recurring theme throughout the play is the woman's reproductive organ as a tool of female empowerment and the ultimate embodiment of individuality," it adds.

"The Vagina Monologues" serves as the foundation of the V-Day movement, a global activist movement seeking to end violence against women and girls, which was launched by Ensler.

Performances of the show take place worldwide each year from Feb. 1 to April 30, organisers say. Proceeds from the shows benefit rape crisis centres and shelters for women.