'Prison Break' Season 5 News: Latest Teaser Shows Michael's Life in Serious Danger, Will Fox Greenlight Another Season?

Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) will be in a lot of trouble when "Prison Break" season 5 returns.

The highly anticipated reboot will see Michael back from the dead and in a Yemen prison. Years after being presumed dead, Michael reunites with his friends and beloved brother Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell) when they try to help him escape jail once again.

FOX released a new promo for the next installment showing Michael successfully getting out of prison and a knife at his throat. Aside from action-packed scenes, the teaser also features emotional moments with Michael and his family. At the end of the video, Lincoln makes a last attempt to save his brother.

"Step away from my brother," Lincoln says while pointing a machine gun at the man who's trying to kill Michael.

Earlier this week, the network announced that the reboot will be called "Prison Break: Resurrection." The title is speculated to be in reference to Michael's return after he was believed to have died when season 4 ended. The upcoming season only has nine episodes, making fans think if there will be a follow-up to the reboot.

When asked on Twitter if season 5 is the show's last, the writers believe it's too early to conclude anything.

"If so, we did our best to give you a satisfying end, but if our ratings are high enough, who knows what's next?" the writers tweeted.

Similar to the writers, Miller also remains optimistic about the show's fate. In fact, the actor is already planning future adventures for Michael and his pals.

"The reboot is nine new episodes airing in spring 2017, and then depending on how it's received, and who's available, there could be another conversation about another bite of the apple. We'll see," he said.

Most of the original characters are returning this season, including Benjamin "C-Note" Franklin (Rockmond Dunbar), Paul Kellerman (Paul Adelstein), Theodore 'T-Bag' Bagwell (Robert Knepper), Fernando Sucre (Amaury Nolasco) and Sara Tancredi (Sarah Wayne Callies). Unfortunately, Alexander Mahone (William Fichtner) won't be making an appearance on the show.

The fifth season of "Prison Break" premieres Tuesday, April 4 at 9 p.m. EDT on FOX.