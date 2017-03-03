'Prison Break' Season 5 Air Date, Plot Speculations: New Poster Hints at Bigger Problem for Michael and Lincoln
A new poster for "Prison Break" hints at Michael's (Wentworth Miller) struggles when season 5 picks up next month.
On Wednesday, Fox released an ominous poster for the returning crime drama featuring brothers Michael and Lincoln (Dominic Purcell). "First, it was a prison. Now, its a nation," the poster's tagline reads. The promo image clearly indicates that Michael will be facing a bigger problem when the show premieres. The previous seasons saw him try to break out from different prisons but this time, he must safely escape from a country where a lot of people are after him.
According to reports, the season 5 trailer already revealed a few details about where the story picks up. Michael is in Yemen and takes the identity of Kaniel Outis, a person who is wanted for killing a CIA agent. A known terrorist, he is also known for being responsible for numerous bombings and his ties with ISIL. Eagle-eyed fans have noticed that Michael has new tattoos, including one at the palm of his hand that resembles the Eye of Horus. Miller previously hinted that Michael's new tattoos have connections to his initiation with the ISIL.
While "Prison Break" is only slated to have nine episodes, there is still a possibility for it to be extended. Miller was at the Attitude Awards last year and in an interview with Digital Spy, he teased that a lot of changes will happen in the story. He didn't reveal much clues about his character's fate but he said viewers will definitely see a different side of Michael this coming season.
"I can tell you it's seven years later, and you can expect a lot more of the same things that you loved first time around," he shared. "And it will also be quite different as the characters have changed, so my character in particular is no longer just a hero - he's a few other things as well. I think the fans will get a kick out of it," he added.
The 5th season of "Prison Break" premieres on Tuesday, April 4, at 9 p.m. EST on Fox.
