'Pretty Little Liars' season 7 spoilers: The Liars get an important package from A.D.

"Pretty Little Liars" season 7 is finally coming back next month for its final 10 episodes. In April, viewers will witness the beginning of the end of the long-running mystery-thriller series, and things are about to get even crazier and more intense than ever as the Liars get closer to finding out the true identity of their masked tormentor.

The show will return with season 7 episode 11 titled "Playtime" this spring. Freeform channel has recently released a few spoilers for the upcoming episodes. These include Spencer Hastings (Troian Bellisario) focusing more on learning about her relation to Mary Drake (Andrea Parker), who was earlier revealed to be her real mother. Mary is the twin sister of Jessica DiLaurentis, the dead mother of Alison DiLaurentis (Sasha Pieterse).

The final episodes will also tackle the big problem that Aria Montgomery (Lucy Hale) and Ezra Fitz (Ian Harding) are facing in their relationship now that Nicole Gordon (Rebecca Breeds), Ezra's former girlfriend whom they all thought had died, is back and very much alive. In the first half of season 7, Ezra and Aria will get engaged, but the two will decide later on that they want to elope. When they are just about to fulfill their plans, news will suddenly break that Nicole has been found.

Other spoilers revealed for the upcoming final episodes also include everyone's favorite frenemy, Mona Vanderwaal (Janel Parrish), helping Hanna Marin (Ashley Benson) fix her career in fashion, which fell apart when she went back to and got stuck in Rosewood. Spoilers also showed Emily Fields (Shay Mitchell) trying to patch things up between Alison and Paige McCullers (Lindsey Shaw), since all three of them are now employed at Rosewood High.

However, the biggest, and also the vaguest, spoiler of them all is the special package that the mysterious A.D. has delivered for the Liars. It is topped with a shiny red ribbon and comes with a note from A.D. that says, "It's playtime!" According to the synopsis, this "gift" is going to push things to "a whole new level."

"Pretty Little Liars" season 7 returns Tuesday, April 18, at 8 p.m. EDT on Freeform.