President Donald Trump Urges People To 'Trust In God' During CPAC

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the crowd at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland on Feb. 24, 2017. (Twitter/CPAC 2017)

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday told attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland to "trust in God," because if they do, there's nothing they cannot achieve.

"As long as we have faith in each other and trust in God, then there is no goal at all beyond our reach," Trump said, according to Life Site News.

Trump began his speech by criticising the mainstream liberal media. He reiterated his comments about their "fake news," even branding CNN as the "Clinton News Network."

"They make up sources," he said. "They're very dishonest people."

Trump said that in reporting his comments, the "dishonest media" did not say he accused them of delivering "fake news," but rather reported that he insulted the media.

"That's the way they are," he continued. "I'm not against the media; I'm not against the press. I don't mind bad stories if I deserve them...but I am only against the fake news media or press. Fake! Fake...I'm against the people that make up stories and make up sources. They shouldn't be allowed to use sources unless they use somebody's name."

The rest of his speech placed the spotlight on national security, immigration, regulations, and the economy.

All throughout his speech, the crowd chanted, "U-S-A, U-S-A!" However, not once did the President mention anything about life, marriage, or religious liberty.

He did praise the support he received from the evangelical sector. "I wanna thank, by the way, the evangelical community, the Christian community, communities of faith," Trump said, calling them "amazing."

The CPAC is an annual political confab, which is considered as the largest gathering of conservatives since its inception in 1974, according to Business Insider. Thousands of people attend each year just to hear political leaders bare their vision for the future of conservatism.