Porn Star-Turned-Pastor Crystal Bassette Can Inspire People With Dark Past To Turn To Jesus, Says Husband-Pastor

Crystal Bassette says, 'My past made me who I am today and God has changed my life completely.'

She used to attract men with her body as a porn star, but now she offers people a totally different attraction—the Word of God—as she has now become not just a simple follower of Christ but also a pastor of her own church.

Crystal Bassette, 33, from Clay, New York has indeed come a long way.

And now her husband and fellow pastor David believes his wife's story could serve to inspire people with dark past to turn to Jesus and be saved.

"What I would like people to take away from us is that God can forgive you no matter what past you come from. I hope it encourages everybody else to do the same, to realise that money and fame isn't what it's about," he said, according to the Daily Mail.

As a porn star going by the name Nadia Hilton, Crystal used to earn $300,000 a year and at one point in her career had a cook, gardener, maid, Ferrari and mansion in Malibu, California, according to Syracuse.

She starred in more than 100 X-rated films for over 10 years before she found Jesus, the Mirror reported.

After encountering several life-changing events—including a terrible road accident in May 2014—Crystal finally realised that all she needed in life was God.

"The day I was saved ... I felt God was talking to me ... and everything He said felt right," she said. "I got down on my knees and was just praying to God to just release me from everything ... And that was the day I got saved."

She started attending church where she met and fell in love with the pastor, David. The couple married in December 2014.

Crystal then trained to become a paralegal and a pastor. Later, she and her husband founded their own church, New Beginnings Christian Life in Fulton, New York.

She said she was blessed to have David, who "is the kind of guy that thinks your past is your past. You can't keep looking back at it. It's done with."

Crystal said she views her past without regrets.

"My past made me who I am today and God has changed my life completely," she said.