Pope Francis' Shoe Shopping Trip Draws Crowds In Rome

Pope Francis can hardly go to the corner shop without causing a selfie storm and he's proved it again on a seasonal shopping trip.

The Pontiff needed a new pair of shoes, and rather than send an aid out into the streets of Rome to get him some, he decided to go himself.

His progress was slowed by members of the public seeking selfies – and the pictures of the shoe shopping Bishop of Rome went far and wide online.

The 80-year-old needs orthopedic shoes so he visited a pharmacy near to the Vatican to pick them up.

The Holy Father has become well-known for his seemingly impromptu walkabouts and seems to enjoy having his photo taken with shoppers and well-wishers. Last year on a trip to the opticians he was surrounded by crowds. He's previously stated that one of the worst things about being Pope is that he can no longer slip out into the streets of Rome and get a pizza.

Having celebrated his 80th birthday last weekend there appears to be little sign of the Pope slowing down his hectic schedule of commitments, including diplomatic meetings, church services and more.

His next big public appearance is likely to be Midnight Mass at the Vatican – the service which welcomes in the Christmas season.