Pope Francis says he is 'deeply saddened' by Westminster attack, expresses 'prayerful solidarity' with victims

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pope Francis has expressed 'prayerful solidarity' with the victims of yesterday's attack in Westminster. Reuters

Pope Francis has sent a message to Britain saying that he is 'deeply saddened' by the attack in Westminster yesterday and has expressed 'prayerful solidarity with all those affected by the tragedy'.

His comments came in a message from Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, to Mgr Matteo De Mori, charge d'affaires at the apostolic nunciature in London, according to the Catholic Herald.

The message was then passed on to Cardinal Vincent Nichols, the Archbishop of Westminster. It read: 'Deeply saddened to learn of the loss of life and of the injuries caused by the attack in central London, His Holiness Pope Francis expresses his prayerful solidarity with all those affected by this tragedy.

'Commending those who have died to the loving mercy of Almighty God, His Holiness invokes divine strength and peace upon their grieving families, and he assures the nation of his prayers at this time.'

In his own note to Cardinal Nichols, Mori added: 'I avail of this opportunity to assure you of my own deep sympathy and prayers at this difficult time.'

Advertisement

Cardinal Nichols has called for prayer, compassionate solidarity and calm in the wake of yesterday's attack.

Cardinal Vincent Nichols. Reuters

The Cardinal noted that one of the victims, Aysha Frade, a 43-year-old who worked at a nearby sixth form college, had children who attended St Mary of the Angels primary school in Bayswater, west London. Aysha Frade is believed to be a British woman with family in Galicia, Spain. Yesterday afternoon she was reportedly on her way to pick up her children from the school when the attacker struck on Westminster Bridge.

Four people in total were killed in the attack outside the Houses of Parliament.

Cardinal Nichols, who is the president of the Bishops' Conference of England and Wales, said: 'Yesterday's attacks in Westminster have shocked us all. The kind of violence we have seen all too often in other places has again brought horror and killing to this city.

'I know you will lead people in prayer, especially for those who have lost their lives and those who have lost one they love. Pray for Aysha Frade, killed by the car on Westminster Bridge. Her two children attend St Mary of the Angels Primary School. Pray for them and for their father. And please remember the young French students who have been injured.

'We remember too all who have been injured, and those who care for them.

'We pray in particular as well for Keith Palmer, the police officer who died, and for his family, thanking God that so many show such brave dedication to keeping our society safe.

'Let our voice be one of prayer, of compassionate solidarity, and of calm. All who believe in God, Creator and Father of every person, will echo this voice, for faith in God is not a problem to be solved, but a strength and a foundation on which depend.'