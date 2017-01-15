Pope Francis Makes Passionate Appeal For Care Of Child Migrants

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A crowd in St Peter's Square heard Pope Francis appeal for better care for child migrants. Reuters

Pope Francis has appealed for more care for child migrants on the World Day for Migrants and Refugees.

In a hard-hitting Angelus message in St Peter's Square he told pilgrims and tourists migrant children are "our brothers and sisters" who are exposed to many dangers including being sold into sexual slavery.

In a statement he referred to the world of Jesus, who said it would be better for those who cause little ones to sin to have a millstone tied around their necks and be thrown into the sea.

" How can we ignore this severe warning when we see the exploitation carried out by unscrupulous people? Such exploitation harms young girls and boys who are led into prostitution or into the mire of pornography; who are enslaved as child labourers or soldiers; who are caught up in drug trafficking and other forms of criminality; who are forced to flee from conflict and persecution, risking isolation and abandonment," he said.

Francis said migrant children are "invisible and voiceless" and end up at "the lowest levels of human degradation, where illegality and violence destroy the future of too many innocents".

His call was back by agencies including World Vision. Chief executive of World Vision UK Tim Pilkington said: "Children now make up more than half of the world's refugees, despite the fact they account for less than a third of the global population. The dreadful scenes being witnessed in the Mediterranean, across Europe and many other conflict-affected places around the world, are a symptom of this wider global crisis.

"We are in sync with the Pope's call to focus attention on the smallest of the small. Many of the child refugees around us today often arrive unaccompanied in various destination countries; and are unable to make their own voices heard thus easily become victims of grave violations of human rights. We urge the UK government and the world at large to offer more dignified welcomes to child refugees."

He added: "We know that if young refugees are accepted and protected today and are accorded a chance to learn and grow, they can be a source of stability and economic progress in the future."