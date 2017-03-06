Pope Francis Asks: Do You Read The Bible As Much As You Check Your Phone?

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The Pope delivered an address to crowds in St Peter's square yesterday, where he urged listeners to treat the Bible with the same attention they give to their mobile phones. Reuters

Pope Francis has encouraged Catholics to treat the Bible as many treat their mobile phone – 'always with us, close to us'.

Speaking yesterday, on the first Sunday of Lent, Pope Francis implored his listeners to be familiar with the word of God as a vital tool in the battle against sin and the devil.

'During the 40 days of Lent, as Christians we are called to follow in the footsteps of Jesus and address the spiritual battle against evil with the power of the Word of God. For this you have to become familiar with the Bible, read it often, meditate on it, assimilate it,' he said, as the Catholic News Agency reports.

The pontiff asked: 'What would happen if we treated the Bible like we treat our cell phone? If we always carried it with us; or at least the small pocket-sized Gospel, what would happen?'

The pontiff was addressing pilgrims in St Peter's square at the Vatican, and implored his audience to give the same attention they give their mobile devices, to the Bible. 'What would happen if we turned back when we forget it, if we opened it more times a day', Francis asked.

He highlighted how Christ was victorious against Satan's temptations in the desert because he used the word of God. Likewise, Christians following Christ's desert sojourn through the 40 days of Lent should seek to know the Bible with same familiarity, in order to 'win' against daily temptation.

'In effect, if we had the Word of God always in our heart, no temptation could turn us away from God and no obstacle could deflect us from the path of goodness,' Francis said. The pontiff, who is known for his active presence on Twitter, said the comparison between Scripture and a mobile phone was 'strange, but sobering'.

'We would be better able to live a resurrected life in the Spirit, accepting and loving our brothers, especially the most vulnerable and needy, and even our enemies.'

He concluded his address: 'And, please, do not forget – do not forget! – What would happen if we treated the Bible like we treat our cellphone. Think about this. The Bible always with us, close to us!'