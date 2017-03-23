'Pokémon Sun and Moon' updates: Video game owners get codes to redeem Pikachu hats

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pokémon fans will have a chance to obtain the hats that Pikachu wears in the "Pokémon Sun and Moon" video game, as details on how to acquire them have been announced.

According to Serebii, Japanese fans who pre-order "I Choose You" tickets will be given several serial codes that will be used to get the different hats that Pikachu won over the seven generations of the anime. Depending on the date when the code is redeemed, each hat will be different.

The window for getting the hats is also quite optimal, as fans will have ample time to use and flaunt them.

From April 15 to May 27, fans can get the original/Kanto Pikachu hat. For those who will not be able to catch it, the same hat will be available again from July 19 to 31.

Meanwhile, those who want the Hoenn hat may get it either from May 3 to May 15 or from August 2 to August 14.

The Sinnoh cap will be available on May 17–29, but those who will not be able to catch it will have another chance on August 16–28.

Fans interested in the Unova cap may have it from May 31 to June 12 or from August 30 to September 11.

Meanwhile, those interested in the Kalos cap can get it from June 14 to June 26 or from September 13 to September 25.

For those who want the Alola hat, it will be available from June 28 to July 17 or from September 27 to October 9.

Aside from the Pikachu hats, fans will also get the Pikashumium Z Crystal, which Pikachu can use to unleash 10,000,000 Volt Thunderbolt for the "Pokémon Sun or Moon" video game.

"I Choose You" is the 20th Pokémon movie that revisits the story of Ash in his earliest quests in Pokémon. The film premieres in cinemas on July 15. At the moment, "I Choose You" is released only in Japan. No announcement has been made yet regarding its Western debut.