'Pokémon Go' Update News: Legendary Pokémon Coming Soon; Rumored Easter Event Updates

Software development company Niantic has just announced that legendary Pokémon are finally coming to "Pokémon Go" this year. There's also a rumor that a big game event is coming this Easter.

Great things are coming for Pokémon trainers worldwide. Niantic CEO John Hanke spoke with Wired Germany after his appearance at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 in Barcelona. He divulged the company's plans for the game this year, including major updates, site constructions and exciting new additions to the Pokédex.

When asked if users will finally be able to capture legendary monsters in "Pokémon Go," he answered, "I can safely say we'll see more of it this year."

The legendary Pokémon coming to the game soon will include those from generations one and two, namely Mew, Mewtwo, Entei, Lugia, Ho-Oh, and many more. It's also very possible for the three legendary birds — Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres — to appear in the game soon.

Last year, a few players were spotted to have had the legendary bird Articuno in their Pokédex. However, it shouldn't have been the case. So, the developers had to revoke the legendary Pokémon from the players' accounts in order to preserve the integrity of the game.

"Pokémon Go" director Tatsuo Nomura had the chance to speak with Polygon recently at the Game Developers Conference. In the interview, he explained why they haven't released all of the Pokémon in the game yet.

"The value of Pokémon is that each one is very unique, and they have their own stories and characteristics," he said. "I do want to preserve and if possible enhance that aspect as they're not all the same."

The statement was made in reference to an uncommon Pokémon, Ditto, who was made available last fall. However, this could also mean the same thing for legendary Pokémon.

In other news, there's a rumor that a big event is coming to "Pokémon Go" this Easter holiday. According to Slash Gear, Niantic might take advantage of the upcoming school break. A source told the publication that during the event, players could be seeing "the same egg distances, but Pokémon Candy rewards doubled."