Pokemon Go news: Updated egg-hatching chart released

In Pokemon Go, egg hatching proves to be the easiest way to get rare Pokemon, stardust, and candies. Hatching the desired Pokemon from the eggs, however, can pose a real challenge, especially for those who don't know what Pokemon can be hatched from eggs based on distance.

Thankfully, the good guys at the Silph Road have released an updated chart revealing which Pokemon can be hatched from 2km, 5km, and 10km distance tiers. Mic reported. The chart includes more than just a list of Gen 1 and Gen 2 Pokemon and their respective groups – it also includes a list of Pokemon that never hatched from eggs and those that no longer hatch from eggs.

The chart reveals that hatch rates vary for each Pokemon. Those looking for Gen 2 Pokemon can best find them in 5km walks. Those taking 2km walks are likely to hatch Gen 1 starters such as Charmander, Squirtle and Bulbasaur, as well as Gen 2 Pokemon in baby forms such as Pichu, Cleffy and Togepi.

Pokemon that don't hatch anymore include Mankey, Meowth, and the fan-favorite Magikarp. Those that never hatched yet include Cyndaquil, Totodile, and Chikorita.

Check the chart here for more details.

Egg hatching hack

Speaking of egg hatching, Pokemon Go requires players to walk to hatch eggs in an incubator. While some eggs require players to walk 2km to hatch, some eggs require longer distances. While walking long distances allow players to hatch different eggs in a healthy way, some players just don't have the time to intentionally walk for the purpose of egg hatching.

Pokemon Go player Rusty Cage found some sort of hack that helps players "travel" the distance without even needing to step out of the house, the Birmingham Mail reported. The hack, which isn't illegal by any Pokemon Go standards unlike Pokemon Go++, simply requires players to turn the game on, place it on top of a record player, and let it spin. Simple.