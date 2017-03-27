Entertainment

'Pokémon Go' nest migration updates: Fans may get shiny Magikarp and red Gyarados

Jiselle Pamela Tan

A promotional image for "Pokémon GO."Facebook/pokémongo

As part of the Water Festival celebration of "Pokémon Go," there are talks that shiny Pokémon creatures are appearing more than usual.

Fans are particularly interested in the shiny Magikarp and red Gyarados, as they are appearing in more places as part of the augmented reality game's nest migration. The shiny Magikarp, when evolved, retains its shiny color and unique markings to produce a red Gyarados, similar to the creature featured in "Pokémon Gold and Silver."

With this, fans who are looking into getting or evolving a red Gyarados may grab this chance while the nest migration is still ongoing.

According to Mic, the easiest way to ensure that one will get a red Gyarados is not to catch one but instead focus on gathering as many shiny Magikarp as they can. Although this seems counterproductive at the moment, gathering 400 candies of shiny Magikarp will ensure an evolved form of red Gyarados. To speed up getting these, one can also use the said pocket monster as a walking buddy for free candies.

The same report points out that catching a wild Gyarados is more difficult as its spawn rate is very low. Although fans can use the Global Nest Atlas, most of the areas indicated in the tool are simply speculations.

"Pokémon Go" continues to offer different nest migration from time to time in order to keep players interested. Usually, the nests are changed every two weeks. However, there are times when they are kept throughout the migration period, while there are also instances when they are removed completely out of the picture. With this, avid fans of the game need to check the updates regularly or refer to The Silph Road's Global Nest Atlas in order to ensure that they catch the latest nests offered in the nest migration.

The said migration is expected to run until March 29 at 4 p.m. EDT.

