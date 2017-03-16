Pokemon Go latest news, update: Legendary Pokemon coming this year; game proven to help promote good health
"Pokemon Go" players hoping to catch Legendary Pokemon will be able to catch them this year as Niantic confirms it will include the elusive Pokemon in 2017.
Niantic CEO John Hanke said Legendary Pokemon, such as Gen 1 Legendary Articuno and Gen 2 Legendary Entei, will be coming to the game this year, the Express reported. Hanke said the Legendaries will be included in one of the three major updates the augmented-reality game is set to receive this year.
Hanke didn't exactly say when the Legendaries will be included in the game, however. This means these Pokemon might be introduced now, or on Easter, or in September. They could also be introduced on Halloween or on Christmas, or even be introduced as some sort of a surprise for the game's first anniversary this summer.
Catch 'em all to good health
Since Pokemon Go requires going around to hunt for Pokemon, we can expect more players to come out of their homes to hunt once the Legendaries arrive (provided they don't use a GPS Spoofing hack like Pokemon Go++). While going around to catch 'em all might be tiring, a new study shows that it does bring more than just a chance to catch that Pikachu, BGR reported.
According to researchers from Duke Health, Pokemon Go is greatly beneficial for people who are overweight or don't have much physical activity on a regular day. The researchers arrived at this conclusion after observing that playing the game helped many participants reach 10,000 daily steps, as compared to the time before they started playing it.
Hanzhang Xu, a Ph.D. student at Duke University School of Nursing and the study's lead author, said enjoyment and time are big factors why people miss out on physical activity. Since Pokemon Go requires players to have some physical activity to have fun, it's a great way to encourage people to exercise, he said.
-
Pope Francis' Christmas Message Calls For End To War
Pope Francis used his Christmas blessing to call for an end to fighting in Syria and the Holy Land.
-
Pope Francis: Christmas Has Been 'Taken Hostage'
Pope Francis said on Saturday that Christmas had been "taken hostage" by dazzling materialism that puts God in the shadows and blinds many to the needs of the hungry, the migrants and the war weary.
- 'Godfulness' – one possible Christian response to the godlessness of modern society?
- Feeling far from God? Here are 11 Bible verses on how to hear from him
- Should Christians adopt 'The Benedict Option' and withdraw from civic society?
- Ethiopia famine: 'Pray God touches the hearts of the nations'
- Fake news and Good News: how Jesus helps us tell the difference
- 'My husband openly had an affair for 12 years.' How should churches respond to domestic abuse?
- 'I have their blood with me': new documentary chart's plight of Syria's many missing men, women and children
- Part gig, part worship: Irish church gathers for Elvis Presley tribute
- The Palestinian ballet star who is fighting ISIS with dance
- Christianity on the rise in Bangladesh as tens of thousands of Muslims are turning away from Allah to embrace Jesus
- 'The migrant is a gift': Mexican bishops launch campaign defying Trump's immigration policy
- Pakistani Christian asylum seekers face pressure to leave Thailand
- 'God is great', cry Islamist extremists as they shoot dead a Christian mum and son, wound husband
- Ethiopia famine: 'Pray God touches the hearts of the nations'
- Ma'agan Michael sails again: boat from biblical times discovered off coast of Israel to be 'relaunched'