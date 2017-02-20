Pokemon GO Gen 2 Release Date Update: Togetic Difficult to Catch As Players Lose Ultra Balls And Berries To Know Avail; Unown Spotted

Pokemon GO players now have a lot more monsters to catch with the gen 2 update, but reports say players will have to do a lot of things if they want to "catch 'em all."

Hard to Catch

One of the monsters introduced in the update is Togetic, the fairy/flying type evolution of Togepi. Express reports that players have a hard time catching this cute monster, with some players wasting away lots of Ultra balls and berries just to catch it – to no avail.

Some believe that Togetic's low catch rate is caused by a glitch or some problems in the game's code. While players are left wondering why it's so hard to catch, one thing is for sure: anybody who wants to capture one for the sake of adding one more to his Pokedex entry should be willing to spend his full inventory without any guarantee of success.

Catch 'Em All

Another monster that players can now catch is the single-eyed letter-shaped Unown, most familiar to players of the "Pokemon Gold" and "Pokemon Silver" games. Mic reports that according to various players from different places, Unowns have been spotted, and catching them appears to yield more than just a Pokedex entry.

According to MissingNebula on Reddit, Unown has been spotted in Milwaukee. The player said it can be found in a Pokestop near the Pick N Save parking lot on National Ave. in Stallis, and those who want to see photos as proof of Unown's capture can see it here.

Edwin Wong Chee Seng, a Singaporean who caught the elusive Pokemon, also posted his catch on Facebook. While MissingNebula caught an O-shaped Unown, Seng caught an L-shaped Unown. This could mean that Unown shapes vary based on location, but this is not confirmed as of the moment. Part of the earlier games was a task to collect all 26 Unowns. This task is replicated in the game, as seen here.

Permitted to Catch

In other news related to catching Pokemon, players who are used to hunting for Pokemon in Lake Park in Milwaukee might not be allowed to hunt there again after county officials said game developer Niantic has to secure a permit.

WISN reports that officials received complaints about the trash left behind by Pokemon GO players hunting in the area. In response, county officials proposed requiring companies such as Niantic to secure permits in order to use the place for players. The permit comes with a fee that will be used for the Park's maintenance.