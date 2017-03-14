Pokémon Go 2017 cheats and hacks: Pokémon Go++ hack adds in-game joystick, new update will stop spoofing

"Pokémon Go" Niantic's augmented-reality game carrying the famous monster hunting franchise, sees players having fun with walking around looking for cute and cuddly monsters, catching them, and then battling for Poké supremacy in gyms. A recent hack, however, seems to spoil the real fun.

Mic reports that hacks aren't new in Pokémon Go. While an earlier hack that led to an increase in the number of PokéStops allowed players in rural areas to enjoy the game a lot more, a new hack spoils the fun – by letting players stay at home.

Pokémon Go requires players to go around, hence the name of the game. The new hack, called "Pokémon Go++," on the other hand, doesn't require the same healthy habit. Pokémon Go++ is a GPS spoofing hack that adds a joystick to the game.

Simply put, players won't have to go out and let the device's GPS tell the game where they are; they simply use the joystick to bring their respective in-game avatar to wherever they want to go. This means players on Pokémon Go++ can catch monsters, go to PokéStops, and fight in gyms without even leaving home.

Pokémon Go++, which works with Pokémon Go version 1.27.4, is basically the same game that was pre-hacked to include tools, some of which are already available in the original game. Aside from the joystick, players on Pokémon Go++ are given the ability to check a Pokémon's IV before attempting to catch it. This feature is already available on the original game.

Pokémon Go++ also brings players the opportunity to experience being banned from the game, should a player be caught. Of course, this hack is illegal, and playing on it brings risks. Not to mention the guilt of being an in-game cheater. Those who want to try it can get instructions from iBlog Apple (for iOS devices).

People from the Silph Road Reddit community, however, say that Pokémon Go spoofers on Android will have a harder time doing what they do once a new update arrives, the Daily Star reported. Should this be true, it would be good news to all who want a cheat- and hack-free Pokémon Go.