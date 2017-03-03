Entertainment

'He Lived To Save Others': The Legacy Of Dawson Trotman And The Navigators
PlayStation Plus March 2017 Update: Sony Officially Reveals 6 Free Games for March

Sheanne Aguila

PlayStation Plus promo posterPlayStation/Sony

Sony has officially revealed the PlayStation Plus March 2017 free game roster, and it includes two titles leaked earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Sony released a new video showcasing two of the games which will be part of this month's free game lineup. "Your March PlayStation Plus games are coming! Unfold an incredible adventure and uncover the true power of the DUALSHOCK 4 to join Atoi the messenger in the magical papery world of Tearaway Unfolded. Then experience Disc Jam, a fast-paced action-sports game that pits 2 to 4 players against each other in a frantic combination of air hockey and tennis," the description on YouTube reads.

Now, the company has announced the complete lineup of free games heading to PlayStation Plus. As previewed in the clip, "Disc Jam" is a PS4 game that provides a modern take on the classic coin-op arcade wherein players throw a glowing disc against the opponent. Also playable on PS4 is "Tearaway Unfolded," a platform-adventure video game from Tarsier Studios and Media Molecule.

Next on the list is the PS3 title "Under Night: In-Birth," a 2D fighting game with modern fantasy themes. Third-person shooter "Earth Defense Force 2025" is also included in the lineup, along with the '80s-inspired action-adventure "Lumo." Lastly, action-adventure PS Vita game "Severed" has been added to the list as well.

New members can now avail a 14-day free trial of PlayStation Plus. Once the trial version expires, Sony will charge users $10 per month. Players also have the option to sign up for a three-month subscription worth $25 or a one-year service for $60.

For those not in the loop, Sony hiked the price of PlayStation Plus back in September. The subscription previously cost $50 for a one-year membership and $18 for a three-month subscription. PCMag notes that the price change marked the first time Sony increased PS Plus membership prices in Canada and in the U.S. since its launch 10 years ago.

