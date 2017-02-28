PlayStation Plus March 2017 Free Games Predictions: SteamWorld Heist And Middle Earth: Shadow Of Mordor To Come Next Month? Other Titles Predicted
Fans are getting excited over what Sony will include in the list of games on PlayStation Plus for March 2017. Sony hasn't revealed anything yet, but reports of bold predictions are already circulating.
We don't have the official list of games yet, but the good guys at PlayStation Universe have made a list of titles they predict would be released for free. Their predictions include "Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor," "Killzone: Shadow Fall," "Fat Princess Adventures," "SteamWorld Heist," and "Hotline Miami 2."
"Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor," a highly-acclaimed third-person open world video game, takes place between the events of "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of The Rings." Players take control of a character named Talion who's set out for revenge.
"Killzone: Shadow Fall" puts players in the shoes of "Shadow Marshal" Lucas Kellan in a first-person shooter set 30 years after the events of "Killzone 3."
"Fat Princess Adventures" is a charming action role-playing game (ARPG) that offers four-player online or offline cooperative hack-and-slash gameplay. While the game lacks depth in terms of combat and fails in terms of humor, it still looks cute, GameSpot noted.
"SteamWorld Heist," a side-scrolling turn-based strategy action shooter that received much praise, lets players control robot pirate captain Piper Faraday as he recruits robots, boards other ships to steal loot, and shoot enemies in style.
"Hotline Miami 2" is a bloody violent top-down shooter game following the events that happened in the first game. Players take control of different characters, each with specific abilities, while taking on enemies.
Please take note that this list is PSU's own predictions, and not Sony's official release. PSU failed to predict the PS Plus free games in February, and so it's better to take this with a grain of salt.
The Express notes that based on previous reveals, Sony will reveal the free games for March once it's March already. Fans expecting to know what titles are included in the batch are advised to tune in on Wednesday, March 1, to find out.
