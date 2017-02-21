News Briefs

PlayStation Plus March 2017 free games predictions: List titles reported to include 'Abzu', 'Fat Princess Adventure' and 'Alienation'

Charlene Mason

Sony

PlayStation Plus gamers can look forward to a good selection of titles being made available for free and from what we've seen, better than what they were able to enjoy this month. 

We're coming towards the end of February so it's already time to start thinking about what PlayStation could have in store for us next month. And obviously fans are hoping to see some AAA titles in the mix for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita subscribers.

According to autoworldnews, one title that gamers may finally get their hands on is 'Abzu', which they have been waiting for some time to have added to the free games list. 

There could also be some nice role-playing and shooter action adventure titles on offer, if the report from MobileNApps is to be relied upon. 

They report that the free games list for March 2017 will include titles like the RPG action adventure, team looting game "Fat Princess Adventure" from Sony Santa Monica and Funbits.  In addition they report that gamers can expect to enjoy "Alienation", a top-down shooter from Housemarque, for free too.

This multiplayer title lets players form teams of four to battle aliens, as well as pick up better gear as they fight the aliens. 

Thisgengaming reports that "The Order: 1886" will be another title in the list, which has suffered some issues like slowed down walking sections and bugs with weapon usage, but has met with positive responses when it comes to plot, good enough that a sequel is being considered. 

We've got another week left to continue speculating until PlayStation Plus makes its list of free games for March 2017 official, although the Daily Express actually speculates that Sony might even announce the new games for PlayStation Plus March 2017 lineup this week. Either way, it will be interesting to see which titles actually make the list.  

