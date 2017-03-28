PlayStation Plus April 2017 free games: 'Resident Evil: Umbrella Corps,' four more titles rumored to be in upcoming lineup

With the PlayStation Plus April 2017 announcement just around the corner, a list of times when the PlayStation Store might be updated was recently revealed.

According to reports, the complete list of PlayStation Plus April 2017 games might be announced next week. Sony has already confirmed that the new PlayStation 4 title "Drawn to Death" will make it to the lineup on April 4. Since the company usually unveils the list six days prior to the game's official release, the PlayStation Plus freebies are expected to be announced on March 29.

"Drawn to Death" is a third-person shooter/brawler game that is set in a high school kid's notebook. "All of the kid's creative drawings come to life and battle it out in this highly competitive, fast paced, online action game," reads game designer/creator David Jaffe's press release for the game.

Rumor has it that a "Resident Evil" title will make it to the PlayStation Plus April lineup. Released in June 2016, "Resident Evil: Umbrella Corps" is a tactical shooter game launched as part of the franchise's 20th anniversary celebration. In addition, there are speculations that four other titles might be included in the list. First up is "The Order 1886," an action-adventure game released in 2015. Visual novel game "Steins: Gate 0" from developer 5pb. might also be included in the freebies, as well as "Kill All Zombies" and "Shadow Blade Reload." Since Sony still has not confirmed the list of games, readers are advised to take this roster of rumored titles with a grain of salt.

By signing up to PlayStation Plus, members can get free access to PlayStation games as well as special avatars and themes. A full-year subscription is worth $69.95, while members can also opt to get a three-month subscription for $27.95 or a one-month service for $9.95. For new players, Sony is offering a 14-day trial that lets individuals have all of the benefits of a full membership. This includes monthly games, exclusive discounts, and an online multiplayer option.