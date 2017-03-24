PlayStation Plus April 2017 free games list predictions and rumors: 'Drawn to Death' confirmed for lineup
Good news has arrived for PlayStation Plus subscribers as "God of War" game creator David Jaffe just announced the title of the newest game that is to be included in the April free games lineup.
Jaffe recently did a tell-all on the official PlayStation blog and announced that the third-person multiplayer shooter "Drawn to Death" is going to be included in the list of free games offered to PlayStation Plus members next month. This is a dream come true for gamers, as many of them have been requesting this game. "For the past few months, whenever players would suggest that 'Drawn To Death' would be a perfect fit as one of the free games for PlayStation Plus, I'd have to bite my tongue (And if you know me, you know that ain't easy!)," Jaffe wrote.
While he had been telling the fans that it was not going to happen, he admitted that he had also been in talks with the people at PlayStation Plus regarding the matter. "Drawn to Death," a game in which various doodles battle it out inside a kid's notebook, has been in beta for quite some time. The game developer added, "We've been working on Drawn To Death for nearly three years, and over time, it really has become this robust, highly competitive game — and we haven't even talked about a lot of the new features yet. Needless to say, I thought you could all help us build an unbelievable community for the game."
Along with the release of "Drawn to Death," it will come with six unlockable characters, six game modes, seven levels, and 26 different weapons, according to PlayStation Lifestyle. The game will also feature Sphinx Missions, which requires the player to solve riddles in order to gain a new weapon or to level up; 15 character-centric missions, which reward the player with costumes and rare Taunts with each successful mission; and more.
While the complete lineup for the April 2017 free games has not been announced yet, Sony is expected to reveal the list on March 29.
Lastly, according to GameSpot, there is another freebie for the PlayStation Plus members, which is the Direct Hell Booster Pack for the "Let It Die" game. It will include two 1-Day Express Passes, two Solo Shelters, three Barbmeat Full Portions, 10 Death Metals, 20,000 Kill Coins, and 20,000 SPLithium resources. Members can download the booster pack for free until April 18.
Players can avail of a PlayStation Plus membership for as low as $9.99 on Playstation.com. The subscription comes with a list of free games every month and exclusive deals and discounts, and allows members to play with friends online.
"Drawn to Death" will be launched on April 4 and will be free for all PlayStation Plus subscribers.
-
Is it ever God's fault when we sin?
'God is tempting me'; 'It's God's fault'; 'The devil made me do it.' We use many creative excuses to rationalise our sin!
-
Hollywood actor Mike Vogel says people should remove 'stigma' on faith-based films
Hollywood actor Mike Vogel is best remembered for playing the role of Deputy Zack Shelby in "Bates Motel" and Dale "Barbie" Barbara in "Under the Dome." This time around, he will be playing atheist-turned-apologist Lee Strobel in the new faith-based film called "The Case for Christ."
- Persevering when times are tough: 6 scriptures to help you keep going
- Is it ever God's fault when we sin?
- Music in church can be a battlefield. So what's the point of it?
- In His Grip: A guide to Christian email sign-offs
- WATCH: Little girl goes viral when she steals the Pope's hat
- #PrayForLondon plead religious leaders after 4 die, 20 injured in terror attack
- Jonathan Edwards: 11 quotes from the legendary American preacher
- Why won't Sainsbury's stock this Christian Easter egg?
- Do social media and TV show us the world as it really is? Not according to Pope Francis
- U.S. sees 700% rise in doomsday bunker sales amid talk of coming 'Apocalypse'
- Archaeologists shed light on Jesus' life and times with discovery of crucifixion nails, other clues
- Newly restored tomb of Christ may be on the brink of 'catastrophic' collapse
- Resisting evil: How should Christians respond to the Westminster attack?
- 'God's not through with you' – Rex Tillerson took the job as Secretary of State because his wife told him to
- WATCH: Little girl goes viral when she steals the Pope's hat