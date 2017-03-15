PlayStation 4 update: PS4 games to be available on PlayStation Now; PS4 Pro gets Boost Mode

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

There are lots of updates going on for PlayStation fans. Last week saw a major update, known as update 4.5, roll out to the PlayStation 4 and usher in some improvements to the VR experience and as well as a Boost Mode for the PS4 Pro.

The Boost Mode makes it possible for legacy titles with variable frame rates to use the device's faster central processing unit (CPU) and better graphics processing unit (GPU). For games running from 30Hz to 60Hz, the update should have brought more stability.

Other tweaks with the update related mostly to communication, with the new Voice Chat function allowing gamers to connect with friends while some distance away from the console via the microphone on the tool bar on the Remote Play application.

For users of the PlayStation Now service, a new update will allow players to enjoy streaming PS4 games, as opposed to just PS3 and older gen games which have been available until now.

According to Fortune, Sony hasn't confirmed exactly when the update will come into force, but some current PS Now subscribers will be given the chance to sample the new updated service early in a private test.

The website adds that the new update will make it possible for gamers to "start a game on PS4 and continue playing on another PS4 or even a Windows PC (or vice versa)."

At the moment subscribers to PS Now can stream almost 500 PS3 games from their PS4 consoles, so expanding the service to include PS4 titles is an exciting prospect that will also be far more useful for gamers who want to enjoy more current titles.

Sony is yet to confirm which titles from the PS4 range will be available with the updated service but fans will no doubt be hoping for popular titles like Bloodborne and Uncharted 4: A Thief's End.