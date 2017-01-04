Philippines' Rodrigo Duterte Tells Critics: 'Blame God for My Foul Language'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte points to photographers during an awarding ceremony for outstanding government workers at the Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippines on Dec. 19, 2016. Reuters

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has this piece of advice to critics who often chastise him for his use of foul language: Complain to God.

In a television interview on Thursday, Duterte said he has no plans to change the way he talks just to please his critics, the Philippine Star reported.

He defended his style of speaking—which includes curses, inflammatory and off-the-cuff statements—saying this is what allowed him to stay in power for about four decades now.

"Look, I served as prosecutor for 10 years. I survived 40 years in politics and I did not take any defeat, from vice mayor all the way to Malacanang [presidential palace]. Why should I change?" he told ABS-CBN News.

"Change is for the corrupt. Don't include me there. Why should I change? God made me the way I am. God gave me this identity. God gave me this mouth because they say we are the creations of God," he continued.

"If you have something against me, about my mouth, about my character, go to God and complain. He was the one who made me. He is the one to be blamed not me," he said.

In another television interview over the weekend, Duterte said he does not mind if his achievements are overshadowed by his foul mouth and his other negative traits, which some sectors fear could adversely affect Philippine ties with other countries, according to the Philippine Star.

In an interview with GMA News, Duterte argued that it is no longer the election season. Thus, according to him, there is no need for him to maintain a positive image since he will not get any incentive for projecting such an image anyway.

Despite his provocative statements laced with profanities, Duterte still enjoys the support of a large majority of Filipinos.

A Social Weather Stations survey released in November 2016 showed that 77 percent of Filipinos are satisfied with Duterte's performance while only 13 percent are not.

However, the same survey showed that more than half or 51 percent of Filipinos think Duterte's use of profane language, particularly against officials from other countries, is harming the Philippines' relations with the world.

Duterte has cursed the leaders of the United States, the European Union and the United Nations for supposedly meddling in his war on illegal drugs that has left more than 6,000 suspected drug offenders and innocent people dead.

He also cursed Pope Francis after he was caught in a traffic jam during his visit to the Philippines in 2015.

Duterte said no one could stop him from speaking out his mind and that he would continue to hurl tirades against corrupt people in government. "If you are corrupt, I will really hit you," he said.

He advised his critics not to focus on his foul mouth as long as he is performing his job as president.