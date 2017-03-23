Persevering when times are tough: 6 scriptures to help you keep going

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The world feels very fragile at the moment. From the headline-grabbing issues of terrorism and famine, to the much more prosaic issues of paying the bills, rarely a week will go by without you or someone you know struggling a bit.

There's no magic formula, no silver bullet, not even a guaranteed prayer you can pray to get through unscathed.

Yet there are promises and pieces of scripture we can rely upon at such times. Here are some of the top passages in the Bible which speak about keeping going, especially when times are tough.

Daniel 12: 12-13

Happy are those who persevere and attain the thousand three hundred and thirty-five days. But you, go your way, and rest; you shall rise for your reward at the end of the days.

Romans 12: 11-13

Do not lag in zeal, be ardent in spirit, serve the Lord. Rejoice in hope, be patient in suffering, persevere in prayer. Contribute to the needs of the saints; extend hospitality to strangers.

Ephesians 6: 18-19

Pray in the Spirit at all times in every prayer and supplication. To that end keep alert and always persevere in supplication for all the saints. Pray also for me, so that when I speak, a message may be given to me to make known with boldness the mystery of the gospel.

Hebrews 10: 19-23

Therefore, my friends, since we have confidence to enter the sanctuary by the blood of Jesus, by the new and living way that he opened for us through the curtain (that is, through his flesh), and since we have a great priest over the house of God, let us approach with a true heart in full assurance of faith, with our hearts sprinkled clean from an evil conscience and our bodies washed with pure water. Let us hold fast to the confession of our hope without wavering, for he who has promised is faithful.

Hebrews 12: 1-3

Therefore, since we are surrounded by so great a cloud of witnesses, let us also lay aside every weight and the sin that clings so closely, and let us run with perseverance the race that is set before us, looking to Jesus the pioneer and perfecter of our faith, who for the sake of the joy that was set before him endured the cross, disregarding its shame, and has taken his seat at the right hand of the throne of God. Consider him who endured such hostility against himself from sinners, so that you may not grow weary or lose heart.

James 1:25

Those who look into the perfect law, the law of liberty, and persevere, being not hearers who forget but doers who act – they will be blessed in their doing.