'Percy Jackson' updates: Still no confirmation for third film, television series

Although it has already been mentioned about three years back that a third installment of the "Percy Jackson" movie will not happen, there are still rumors and hopes that there will be a change of mind. However, to date, a "Percy Jackson 3" is still uncertain, while the rumor about a "Percy Jackson" television series is unconfirmed up to this time.

In an interview with MTV in 2014, Logan Lerman, who plays the role of Percy Jackson in the movie, revealed that there will no longer be a third movie in the fantasy series on the big screen.

He said, "It's been a great experience for me. It's opened up a lot of doors for me, but I don't think it's happening," referring to "Percy Jackson: The Titan's Curse," which is supposed to be the third film based on the book.

Nonetheless, fans are still holding on some possibility of a comeback or a change of mind, especially after Logan told an interview with Independent that "If we want to make a third one I have to do it, I'm contractually obligated to three movies.

Meanwhile, last year, there were rumors on the internet regarding a possibility of a "Percy Jackson" television series instead. There were rumors that The CW network allocated $12 million of budget to make the show's first season as well as the first half of the second season. There were also talks that the network was looking for a new younger protagonist who will play the lead.

However, to date, no update or confirmation have been made regarding the matter. With this, it is best to assume that "Percy Jackson" will not be seen on the screen until further confirmation.

The first movie, titled "Percy Jackson & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief," aired in 2010, while the sequel, "Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters," followed in 2013.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the first film gathered a consensus score of 49 percent from critics. Fans were also at the middle ground, with a consensus average rating of 53 percent. On the other hand, the second film garnered a consensus score of 42 percent from critics, while fans gave it an average rating of 55 percent.

Given that the scores are roughly around the midpoint, it may be the reason why the resources behind the film are not fully convinced on doing sequels.