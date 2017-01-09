People Unite Through Prayer After 5 Killed, 6 Hurt in Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

People gather on the airport ramp area near terminals 1 and 2 after the shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida on Jan. 6, 2017. Reuters

People united in prayer following the horrific shooting attack on passengers at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport in Florida last Friday. At least five people were killed and six wounded during the attack.

It is during times like these when people's unity shows itself, according to The Gospel Herald.

Shortly after the attack, evangelist Franklin Graham issued a statement on his Facebook page saying he is one with those who are heartbroken, devastated, and grieving.

"Some victims were on their way to vacations, having a good day, when things changed in the blink of an eye. May God comfort and heal them as only He can," he wrote.

Charismatic Christian speaker and author Joyce Meyer said in a statement: "As more news comes in, let's keep Fort Lauderdale, Florida and [its] people in our prayers today."

Celebrities also expressed their concern for the victims' families and friends. "I am praying for everyone in my hometown of #FortLauderdale. My God. This is frightening. Just flew out of there 5 days ago," wrote "Angry Birds" star Josh Gad.

"Pitch Perfect 2" Director Elizabeth Banks wrote, "Five people died today. We could honor them with #gunsense laws that might save lives or keep tweeting into the void and killing each other."

TV host Carson Daly tweeted, "Another shooting. So sad. Praying for those affected in Florida."

TV personality Brandi Glanville shared, "My heart is breaking for everyone at the Fort Lauderdale airport. [W]hat is this world coming to!"

Another TV personality, Snooki, seemed at a loss on how to express her feelings over the shooting attack. She simply tweeted, "FLL Airport so upsetting."

Comedian Billy Eichner also weighed in: "This is so sad and horrifying. And Congress continues to do nothing, except get paid off by the NRA [National Rifle Association]. There is blood on their hands forever."

President-elect Donald Trump also tweeted about the incident: "Monitoring the terrible situation in Florida. Thoughts and prayers for all. Stay safe!"

The shooter, Esteban Santiago, 26, is an Iraq War veteran who has been charged with committing an act of violence against persons at an airport serving international civil aviation and two other counts. If convicted, Santiago can face the death penalty.