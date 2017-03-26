Paul Wesley, Nina Dobrev dating rumors: Are the two dating in real life?
Paul Wesley and Nina Dobrev were once part of a love triangle on "The Vampire Diaries" in which they played Stefan and Elena, respectively. Although they were not able to rekindle their romance in the recently concluded television series, there are rumors now that the two may be dating in real life.
Wesley and her girlfriend of four years, Phoebe Tonkin, recently called off their relationship. The two were still seen together in several instances, such as last Christmas and last Sunday at the farmers market in Los Angeles, but they remain just as friends. In fact, an insider exclusively told E! News during their breakup, "They are still good friends. The relationship just ran its course."
With Wesley unattached, there are rumors that he may be dating his co-star from "The Vampire Diaries" in secret. Dobrev has been mum about her personal life lately, but since that the two have developed close friendship over the years, some cannot help but wonder if they are looking into taking their relationship to the next level.
According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, when Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder broke up back in 2013, she made an extra effort in celebrating the birthday of Wesley. Dobrev had also revealed that she was excited for her return to the episode finale of "The Vampire Diaries" season 8 aired last March 10 because she was looking forward to working with Wesley again.
Even the show creators noted their chemistry on screen back then. In another exclusive discussion with E! News, Julie Plec, the show's executive producer, tells the entertainment portal that "the hero/heroine chemistry between Paul and Nina was just so beautiful, so that worked, and you can't force that, and you can't write that on the page. It just has to exist."
At the moment, Wesley and Dobrev are yet to comment about the rumors being made regarding their love life.
