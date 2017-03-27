'Overwatch' updates: Map editor may come in the future

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The team-based multiplayer first-person shooter game "Overwatch" may have a map editor in the future, but fans will have to wait for it as it is not expected to come soon.

In the Blizzard forum, a fan asked earlier this month if there will be a map editor for creating custom maps. Some fans are skeptic, but others are excited about the thought.

Nonetheless, game editor Jeff Kaplan took an effort to clear things out earlier this week. He revealed that Blizzard is looking into a map editor for the game but said that it cannot happen soon.

He explained, "We are extremely open-minded about releasing a map editor for Overwatch someday. But because Overwatch was made with a brand new engine, this is not a small task or one which can happen any time soon."

Kaplan added, "We have this on our long-term road map and believe heavily in user-made content. But there are many challenges ahead of us and it will be a very long road before our editor can be made available to the public."

Some fans took the opportunity to ask further questions, while the rest were simply happy that the publisher is considering this in the long-term plan of the title.

In the meantime, fans can first enjoy the newest character added to "Overwatch" after spending two weeks in the trial mode. Just this week, Orisa, the robot who serves in a tank role, went live to join the other two heroes introduced for the game since its launch last year.

Some of the powers that Orisa offers include being a shield to her teammates, does a supercharge, and slows down the opponents.

Overwatch follows the story of heroes who have joined their forces together to help in the global crisis and maintain peace in humanity. The game was released in May 2016, and is playable on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 platforms.