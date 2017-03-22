Entertainment

Trump critic Russell Moore wins backing of ERLC committee for his 'integrity and boldness'
Queen sends private message of condolence to widow of Martin McGuinness as sources tell of strong ...
Historic Lincoln Cathedral to switch off lights and 'go dark' for Earth Hour 2017
Someone in Sinn Fein needs to fill the void left by Martin McGuinness
Beautiful photographs of the Church of England's 42 Cathedrals go on display
Does the Bible condone the death penalty? Philippines bishops blast President Duterte
No charges to be brought in vicarage baby death case
The 'Fifth Evangelist': the Christian legacy of Johann Sebastian Bach
Conservative vicar calls on bishop to 'repent' over thanksgiving for gay couples
At almost 90, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is 'in good shape' and following the news

'Overwatch' News: Blizzard tests major changes for Lucio; game director hints at development documentary in the works

Sheanne Aguila

Promotional image for Blizzard's fighting game "Overwatch."Facebook/overwatchSEA

The latest "Overwatch" patch has been added to the game's Public Test Realm, along with major improvements for the support hero Lucio.

According to reports, one of the notable changes for Lucio is his Crossfade ability. From 30 meters, the song's area-of-effect radius has been lowered to 10 meters. An in-game visual feature is made temporarily available to Lucio and his teammates to illustrate the radius. The healing-per-second of Heal Song, on the other hand, has been increased by 50 percent to compensate for the decreased radius. The tweak applies to both regular and Amp It Up circumstances.

Other improvements include a change to the Eichenwalde map, which now links the capture point to the attacking team's spawn location. A tracking system has been added to the Assault and Assault/Escort maps in Competitive Play. This feature lets the game effectively break ties by declaring the winner based on progress made toward reaching the goal.

To avoid ties in Competitive Play, the said system tracks each team's progress on the objective. It works similar to the existing system made for Escort and Assault/Escort maps, which favors the team that successfully "pushes the payload the furthest." More details about each fighter's backstory have also been added to the game.

In other news, Kaplan took part in a Reddit AMA (ask me anything) segment last week where he hinted that a development documentary about the game may be in the works. The big news came out when a fan suggested that it would be interesting to see a behind-the-scene look at how the development team creates the unique heroes.

Advertisement

Kaplan responded to the fan with a vague but very promising comment, saying: "We have something for you!"

The director did not give out further information about it for the rest of the AMA session, so fans will just have to wait for more updates in the near future.

Developed and published by Blizzard Entertainment, "Overwatch" is can be played on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY