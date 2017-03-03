'Overwatch' News: Blizzard Reveals Latest Fighter Orisa; New Game Browser Now Available on All Platforms

The roster of "Overwatch" just got bigger with the addition of a new robot character named Orisa.

On Thursday, Blizzard finally unveiled the new fighter in the game. According to IGN, the young Guardian Robot was built by the 11-year-old child prodigy Efi Oladele from scrap parts of decommissioned OR15 defense robots. Blizzard has been hinting at the new hero through the character of Efi, leading many to speculate that the game's latest addition would be one of the engineering genius' projects.

As noted in the game's official hero page, Orisa works as her team's central anchor. She uses a protective barrier to protect her teammates from the frontline. Aside from strengthening her own defenses, Orisa has the ability to attack from long range. She can also deploy graviton charges to move and slow down enemies. Additionally, she can boost the damage output of multiple allies at once by releasing a Supercharger.

In other news, Blizzard has officially launched the custom game browser for "Overwatch." The dev team has already announced it several weeks ago but at the time, the feature can only be accessed via PC on the PTR. Now the feature can be opened across all platforms and it has been renamed Game Browser. Compared to the standard custom game mode, Game Browser gives players more freedom in modifying their "Overwatch" experience. Finding other custom games and changing features are now made easier with the new browser.

Similar to most updates in the game, Orisa is slated to be available on the "Overwatch" Public Test Region (PTR) server. PC players can now access the character to try it out, but an exact release for primary PC servers and consoles has yet to be announced.

Developed and published by Blizzard Entertainment, "Overwatch" is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.