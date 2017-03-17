News Briefs

Christian pastor who found one of world's biggest diamonds ever has given it away
Christian campaigners blast doctors' ethics chief calling for sex-selective abortions
Hair wars: Does the Bible teach that men can't have long hair?
Children stop having nightmares after spirit of dead highwayman 'exorcised' from English pub
Why does this blogger say, 'I don't tell people that I'm a Christian'?
Why Christians cannot afford to bury their talents in the fight against climate change
Trump blasted for failing to protect persecuted Christians
Burundi Archbishop is Archbishop of Canterbury's new man in Rome
Beauty and the Beast review: the shocking truth about Disney's 'pro-gay' movie
Are science and religion in conflict? Isaac Newton didn't think so

Outlander season 3 spoilers: Sam Heughan and Catriona Balfe spotted in Cape Town as filming continues in South Africa

Charlene Mason

Promotional image for "Outlander"Facebook/OutlanderTVSeries.starz

Droughtlander continues but fans can be happy that there are at least a few tidbits appearing here and there to satisfy demand for season 3 of "Outlander".

It's still a few months to go until we will see Jamie and Claire back on Starz but there's plenty to look forward to as Sam Heughan, who plays Jamie, recently shared an awesome picture of himself at the Roark Gyms in Cape Town, South Africa. 

Seems he's working up a sweat to get himself in shape for the next season, which promises to see lots more action and conflict in troubled 18th century Scotland. 

And from what he shared on his Instagram post, it seems Heughan has no plans to let his form slip in the months leading up to the release of "Outlander" season 3 as he teased the next few months would be "sweaty".

Heughan was recently spotted by fans of the show while out and about in Cape Town with co-star Catriona Balfe, who plays Claire. 

Advertisement

They were spotted in a shopping mall together and were more than happy to pose for photos with fans. 

Balfe looked relaxed and stylish in a pair of cut off shorts with a simple yellow blouse tucked in, while Heughan seemed more than happy to flaunt the results of his gym sessions in a vest.  He was carrying a white bag so it seems he managed to pick up some goodies while out on his shopping trip.

Filming is underway for the new season and co-executive producer/writer Matthew B Roberts also had some interesting news to share about the crew's time in South Africa. 

Scotland may not be the most hazardous country for filming, but South Africa is a different story with more than its fair share of dangerous critters and the scouting team nearly stepped on a cobra.  Thankfully, it appears no one was hurt. 

"Outlander" season 3 doesn't have an official premiere date as yet, but Starz has confirmed that the show will be back on the network some time in September.

More News in News Briefs
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY