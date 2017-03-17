Outlander season 3 spoilers: new stills tease more brutality next season; Jamie's world rocked again when Claire returns
Everyone's favorite time-traversing couple are set to return to our TV screens this year for "Outlander" season 3 and from the looks of newly released images, there will be plenty of action and possibly heartache.
The new stills from Starz show Claire back in her own time with her husband holding her baby to Jamie. Then there are images of Jamie on the battlefield looking grim-faced and bloodied.
In another eerie image, Claire cuts a ghostly figure as she walks draped in white through a field strewn with dead bodies.
Fans already have some idea of what's coming up in season 3 as it's based on the third book in Diana Gabaldon's historical fiction series, "Voyager."
Claire won't stay in her own time for long as she travels back through time to be reunited with Jamie in Scotland and fans are eagerly anticipating the print shop scene where the two will come face to face.
Twenty years will have passed by the time they see each other again but the passage of time will not have diminished their love for one another. Their love is just as strong, even though Claire will be much older.
Sam Heughan, who plays Jamie, revealed that their reunion will not exactly be a bed of roses given the troubled circumstances of their reunion.
"Obviously within a day of her returning, all hell breaks loose. His world is turned upside down, just like every time Claire is involved. I think the print shop obviously is going to be hopefully everything that we wanted it to be. But I think in the episodes before, there's so much that goes on," Heughan revealed in an interview.
But fans still have a wait on their hands as it's been confirmed that "Outlander" season 3 will not be arriving until September. We'll have to wait until then to find out how these loverbirds cope with all the drama of 18th century Scotland and travelling through centuries of time.
-
Pope Francis' Christmas Message Calls For End To War
Pope Francis used his Christmas blessing to call for an end to fighting in Syria and the Holy Land.
-
Pope Francis: Christmas Has Been 'Taken Hostage'
Pope Francis said on Saturday that Christmas had been "taken hostage" by dazzling materialism that puts God in the shadows and blinds many to the needs of the hungry, the migrants and the war weary.
- How Martin Luther transformed the Church – and the world
- Why don't Catholics eat meat on Fridays?
- How to be an encourager: 7 ways you can build people up
- Street preaching: why it's vital to protect it (even if you really hate it)
- 'Gay moment' in Beauty and the Beast will mean boycott, claims conservative group
- 'Godfulness' – one possible Christian response to the godlessness of modern society?
- Feeling far from God? Here are 11 Bible verses on how to hear from him
- Should Christians adopt 'The Benedict Option' and withdraw from civic society?
- Ethiopia famine: 'Pray God touches the hearts of the nations'
- Ex-Satanist turns born-again Christian: 'Today I rebuke the Satanic covenant by the blood of Jesus'
- Exorcist fails to drive out 'evil spirits,' forcing Brazilian president to leave 'haunted' presidential palace
- China intensifies crackdown on foreign Christian missionaries with arrest of 2 more South Korean pastors
- Why is East Africa in crisis? The three key reasons famine is spreading across the region
- France issues terror warning as eight injured in school shooting
- Christian pastor finds massive diamond worth millions of dollars