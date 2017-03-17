Outlander season 3 spoilers: new stills tease more brutality next season; Jamie's world rocked again when Claire returns

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Everyone's favorite time-traversing couple are set to return to our TV screens this year for "Outlander" season 3 and from the looks of newly released images, there will be plenty of action and possibly heartache.

The new stills from Starz show Claire back in her own time with her husband holding her baby to Jamie. Then there are images of Jamie on the battlefield looking grim-faced and bloodied.

In another eerie image, Claire cuts a ghostly figure as she walks draped in white through a field strewn with dead bodies.

Fans already have some idea of what's coming up in season 3 as it's based on the third book in Diana Gabaldon's historical fiction series, "Voyager."

Claire won't stay in her own time for long as she travels back through time to be reunited with Jamie in Scotland and fans are eagerly anticipating the print shop scene where the two will come face to face.

Twenty years will have passed by the time they see each other again but the passage of time will not have diminished their love for one another. Their love is just as strong, even though Claire will be much older.

Sam Heughan, who plays Jamie, revealed that their reunion will not exactly be a bed of roses given the troubled circumstances of their reunion.

"Obviously within a day of her returning, all hell breaks loose. His world is turned upside down, just like every time Claire is involved. I think the print shop obviously is going to be hopefully everything that we wanted it to be. But I think in the episodes before, there's so much that goes on," Heughan revealed in an interview.

But fans still have a wait on their hands as it's been confirmed that "Outlander" season 3 will not be arriving until September. We'll have to wait until then to find out how these loverbirds cope with all the drama of 18th century Scotland and travelling through centuries of time.