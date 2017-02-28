Outlander season 3 spoilers: Catriona Balfe apologizes for 'Droughtlander'; teases 'separate storyline' next season

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Fans are pining for Outlander season 3 to hit the small screen and bring the world of Jamie and Claire back once again. Sadly the wait goes on and on and even the show's star Catriona Balfe is a little red-faced about it.

Speaking to ET at the 2017 Oscar Wilde Awards Night, Balfe, who plays Claire, was apologetic that fans were having to wait such a long time for their favorite TV show to return to screens, and suggested the wait was longer than she would like it to be.

"Yeah, [the Droughtlander] is a little longer than I think people thought. Sorry!" Balfe said.

But she did dish some intriguing details about what fans can expect from the next installment of the hit historical drama.

For one thing, it will head down a slightly different path from the previous season.

Advertisement

"Last season, we went to Paris and it was something totally different," the star revealed. "This season, we start off with a little bit of a separate storyline, which is really fun for us. We're hoping the fans will be as happy."

As fans will recall, Claire will have been separated from Jamie for 20 years after she returned to her own time in the 1940s to give their unborn child the best chance at life, rather than remain in the chaotic aftermath of the Battle of Culloden.

But it seems like even time cannot diminish the love they have for each other as Balfe revealed to Vulture that the reunion between Claire and Jamie would be full of passion.

"I think if anything, when Jamie and Claire get together again, their love is timeless and who they are inside is timeless," she teased.

Balfe previously revealed that there would be something of an awkward tension between Claire and her husband Frank as the two try to get on with their marriage after she breaks the news of her pregnancy and daughter Brianna arrives on the scene.

'Outlander' is based on the hit book series by Diana Gabaldon and the third season is expected to air in September.

Starz president of programming Carmi Zlotnik recently explained that there was a good reason for the long wait as there is so much in the book and they need time to do it justice.

"While 'Droughtlander' will last just a little longer, we feel it is important to allow the production the time and number of episodes needed to tell the story of the Voyager book in its entirety," Zlotnik said, according to Deadline. "The scale of this book is immense, and we owe the fans the very best show. Returning in September will make that possible."