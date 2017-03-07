'Outlander' Season 3 News: New Photo Hints at Jamie and Claire's Ship; Filming to Conclude in June

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A new photo for "Outlander" season 3 has surfaced, giving fans a first look at one of the ships that might be used for Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie's (Sam Heughan) sea voyage.

According to reports, co-executive producer Matthew B. Roberts posted an image via Instagram on Sunday teasing the massive ship that will be used for the upcoming season. Although the hull of the ship wasn't shown, it's top part is enough to give fans a clue on how big it will be.

This year's "Outlander" will center on a journey to the Caribbean. Inspired by Diana Gabaldon's "Voyager" novel, season 3 will see Jamie and Claire embark on a journey using a ship called Artemis.

Meanwhile, stars of the hit Starz drama are doing the best they can to help fans get through the long spell of Droughtlander. Heughan and Balfe graced the Emerald City Comicon (ECC) event this weekend where they talked about what's next for the show. During the panel, Balfe hinted at where Claire's head will be when the series kicks off in September.

"Claire believes Jamie has died, so there aren't really any options," she explained. "I think she does what any mother would do. She tries to survive," she continued.

Advertisement

As for Jamie and Claire's relationship, the actress noted that the pair's separation will play a vital role in their character growth. "You see how these two people had to live without each other, and I think that's a really important part of who they've become," Balfe added.

Filming for season 3 is ongoing and they are still not finished shooting in South Africa. After the ECC, both actors are headed to shoot more scenes and are expected to wrap things up in a few months. Heughan confirmed that filming is set to be completed by June 2017 to let the cast and crew take some time off. In addition, he shared that producers have already begun scouting new locations for the next installment.

The third season of "Outlander" premieres fall 2017 on Starz.