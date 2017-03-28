'Orphan Black' season 5 spoilers, news: Tatiana Maslany talks final days on set; co-creator hints at introducing new villain

With "Orphan Black" season 5 officially in the can, the hit sci-fi drama's cast recently recounted the final moments after filming officially concluded.

Although season 5 will not air until early June, production for the BBC America series officially ended last week. The "Orphan Black" cast and executive producers attended the show's last PaleyFest panel on Saturday, in which they spoke about their final days on set.

"Every day was somebody's goodbye," lead star Tatiana Maslany (who plays the role of Rachel Duncan) stated. "It was emotional. It was sad. It was awesome." Maslany also talked about what she would miss most now that filming for the series is finished. "The community, the Clone Club and the set — it's unlike anything I've ever experienced," the actress added.

When asked about season 5 details, co-creator Graeme Manson said viewers will later see Rachel rise from the ashes. "Rachel is very deep this year and very powerful," he said. It was revealed at the end of season 3 that there is a man known as P.T. Westmoreland (Stephen McHattie) above Rachel who is really the one running the show. Not much is known about the mystery character, except that he is a Neolutionist who is over 100 years old.

Aside from the fight against evil, Maslany went on to hint that a huge part of the final season will focus on the other characters' backstories. "There's a lot of character-specific episodes where we really get to dig into who they [the clones] are," she shared.

"Orphan Black" fans, also known as the Clone Club, were also treated with a special premiere screening. Those who were lucky enough to attend the panel got to see the first episode of season 5.

In other news, the show's tie-in mobile game is now available for Android and iOS devices. "Orphan Black: The Game" is a turn-based adventure game that centers on the adventures and misadventures of a group of female clones. The new app can be purchased for $4.99.

The fifth and final season of "Orphan Black" premieres Saturday, June 10, at 10 p.m. EDT on BBC America.