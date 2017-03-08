'Orange is the New Black' Season 5 Spoilers: Netflix Announces Release Date; First Episode May Answer Season 4 Questions
Streaming giant Netflix has announced that the prison dramedy "Orange is the New Black" will be returning for its fifth season on June 9. Seeing as the previous season ended with a cliffhanger, bets are on for the first episode to answer the burning questions that the season 4 finale had left.
According to Den of Geek, season 5 episode 1 will likely open with where the previous season left off: Daya (Dascha Polanco) pointing a gun at Officer Humphrey (Michael Torpey). This scene was also shown in the latest teaser for the upcoming season. The burning question that all the viewers have been asking is: will she pull the trigger?
Although the 15-second teaser doesn't tell much about the next season's actual plot, it shows all the inmates looking like they're about to start a riot. In the previous season, viewers saw the demise of Poussey (Samira Wiley) in the hands of Bayley (Alan Aisenberg), a white guard. Although it was supposedly accidental, what could this death bring to Litchfield Prison?
"It's war," said Danielle Brooks, who plays Taystee in the Netflix dramedy. She told The Hollywood Reporter what the effect of Poussey's death will have on season 5, especially on Taystee, who is the dead inmate's best friend. "Taystee has nothing to lose, she's lost everything that she cared so deeply about. It's time to fight," Brooks added.
Some rumors have been going around that Piper (Taylor Shilling) might die in season 5, and that Black Cindy's (Jezabel Adrienne C. Moore) back story will be revealed. There have also been speculations that Daya might get a longer prison sentence for threatening the life of an officer.
Season 5 will comprise of 13 episodes, which all take place within a three-day period. So, fans should expect each episode to be eventful and very detailed.
The popular prison series "Orange is the New Black" is inspired by Piper Kerman's memoir, which details her experiences as an inmate. Her memoir was originally titled "Orange is the New Black: My Year in a Women's Prison."
-
