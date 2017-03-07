'Orange is the New Black' Season 5 Spoilers: Litchfield Squad Deals With Aftermath of Prison Riot; Will Daya Pull the Trigger?
The Litchfield inmates will be dealing with the fallout from the riot when "Orange is the New Black" returns for its fifth season in June.
According to reports, the Netflix drama will explore the inmates' struggles after the prison standoff that led to Poussey's (Samira Wiley) tragic death. A 15-second teaser was recently released by the streaming giant and it offers a first look at the inmates following the season 4 finale riot.
While not too many details about the storyline were unveiled, season 5 is expected to center on new problems connected to Litchfield's flawed system. The 13-episode run will take place in just a span of three days and it is expected to introduce new faces in the story.
The previous installment left things with a big cliffhanger. The finale concluded with Daya (Dascha Polanco) pulling out a gun to shoot a guard during the riot. It was a huge surprise to viewers because compared to the other inmates, Daya isn't the confrontational type. Since the episode closed with Daya pointing a gun at the male guard as the other inmates looked on, there's a huge chance that season 5 will begin exactly at that point.
Laverne Cox, who plays Sophia Bursett in the show, recently caught up with Variety to discuss her latest TV projects. Whn asked if she can share details about the new season of "Orange is the New Black," the 32-year-old said she has to remain tight-lipped because of the "intense" non-disclosure agreement they had to sign for the show.
While she admits that she's aware of the many spoiler reports surfacing online, Cox stated she doesn't read them "because they're usually wrong." After the major cliffhanger, Cox added that she was also as anxious as fans until she received the script for season 5.
"We get to know a year before everybody else does what happens. It's really, really good," she teased. "That show has meant so much to so many people. To be a part of a show that has gotten people through really tough times in their lives is a wonderful blessing," she added.
The fifth season of "Orange is the New Black" premieres Friday, June 9 on Netflix.
