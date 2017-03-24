'Orange Is the New Black' season 5 spoilers: Jessica Pimentel hints at major changes in upcoming season; Daya gets in serious trouble

Big changes are in store for fans when "Orange Is the New Black" returns this summer.

After last year's major cliffhanger, Netflix's prison drama/comedy is now gearing up for its anticipated season 5. Cast member Jessica Pimentel recently spoke with The Music and gave a hint that huge changes are coming to Litchfield Penitentiary, following the prison riot that led to the tragic death of one fan-favorite inmate.

"Expect the unexpected," she said. "Every character that you know and love will be in a situation that you won't ever believe that they're in. They're gonna be going through some changes that you won't expect, there's gonna be a nice mixing up of characters that have never interacted before . . ."

As for her character, Pimentel hinted that the stoic Maria will show her courageous side despite all the hardships she went through. "You'll see a lot of acts of bravery from Maria this season," the actress added.

Meanwhile, things are not looking good for Daya (Dascha Polanco) when season 5 kicks off. The previous installment concluded with Daya stealing the gun of Corrections Officer Humphrey (Michael Torpey) and pointing it at him. With the inmates treating the entire Litchfield staff as their enemy, they shouted at Daya to pull the trigger. Unfortunately, the screen went pitch black before fans could ever see if Daya decided to shoot the sociopathic officer.

It is speculated that Daya will get in serious trouble after the incident. Pulling the trigger means she could be sent to a maximum security prison, and even if she does not do it, she could still end up in the Special Housing Unit (SHU) like Sophia (Laverne Cox) and Nicky (Natasha Lyonne). There is also a possibility that the officer will twist the story to make the inmates' lives even worse.

The fifth season of "Orange Is the New Black" premieres Friday, June 9, on Netflix.