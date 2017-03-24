OnePlus 5 rumors: Device may come in matte black variant

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Rumors are circulating on the internet that OnePlus 5 will be coming out in a matte black variant.

The original OnePlus 3T carried only gold and gunmetal colors. However, on Tuesday last week, the company released a limited version of the OnePlus 3T Collette Edition in a matte black variant with only 250 units available.

On Facebook, the smartphone maker featured a livestream of the people who lined up early to get their hands on the special edition of the smartphone. The OnePlus 3T Collette Edition was launched as part of the 20th anniversary celebration of Collette. With this, the matte black version also comes with an engraved Collette logo on its back.

With the success of this initiative, there are rumors now that OnePlus 5 may be launched with the same color variant. However, the black variant of OnePlus 5 will not feature the logo engraved in OnePlus 3T Collette Edition.

Aside from the color variant, OnePlus 5 is expected to come in a 5.5-inch active matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) display screen with full high-definition (HD) 1080 pixel resolution. There are also rumors that it may have thinner bezels, curved edges, and ceramic back panel, similar to the design of Xiaomi Mi Mix.

As for its power, the device is speculated to carry the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, along with 6 GB of RAM. As for its internal storage, 64 GB and 128 GB options are available. There are also rumors that the handset may be offered with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory.

As for its camera, OnePlus 5 may come with 23-megapixel to 25-megapixel main shooter and 12-megapixel to 16-megapixel secondary snapper. It is speculated to have a 4000 mAh battery, a USB Type C connector, and an Android Nougat 7.1 out of the box.

If OnePlus 5 will come with the Snapdragon 835 chipset, it is highly possible that it will only be launched sometime late May or June. This is due to the exclusive tie-up of Samsung with the phone manufacturer in getting the first batch of the said processor.